Zacks: Analysts Anticipate INmune Bio Inc (INMB) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover INmune Bio.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.80. 481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,083. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

