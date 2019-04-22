Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will report sales of $60.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $62.30 million. Independence Contract Drilling posted sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year sales of $258.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $262.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $286.08 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $290.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

In other news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd acquired 9,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,279.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,280 shares of company stock worth $117,616. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.07. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

