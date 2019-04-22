Yellow vest protesters put fires Saturday to push home their message into a government they think is currently ignoring the poor: that rebuilding the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral isn’t the problem France needs to address.

Like the high-visibility vests the protesters use, the dotted little fires in Paris appeared like a collective plea for French President Emmanuel Macron’s authorities to”look at me — I need help also!”

Police fired water cannon and sprayed tear gas to attempt and control radical elements rampaging on the margins of this largely peaceful march around Paris and other French cities.

The protests marked vest actions’ right weekend against the centrist government, which they see as favoring the wealthy and large business of Macron. Protesters see themselves as standing up for students and retirees, French employees who’ve been battered by high unemployment, high taxes and shrinking purchasing power.

But violence and branches have marred the motion.

Associated Press reporters saw barricades, motorbikes and a car set ablaze in eastern Paris around the Place de la Republique plaza. The smell of gas combined with the smoke.

Paris firefighters — who fought before this week to protect against the 12th-century Notre Dame from falling — immediately reacted to extinguish the fires in Saturday’s protest.

Protesters hurled paving also sings and stones. Riot police charged as they attempted to contain the audience. AP reporters saw at least 2 journalists. Troublemakers ransacked at least two shops and a single protester jumped on a parked Mercedes, smashing on its windshields.

Paris authorities said more than 200 people were detained by police by early afternoon and carried out spot checks on over 20,000 trying to go into the capital for the protest.

The violence contrasted sharply through Paris, in which demonstrators mourned whilst keeping up the pressure on Macron, the Notre Dame blaze. They attempted to parade into Notre Dame itself, but were halted by police a few hundred meters (yards) away.

Young women at that march skipped down a street along the Seine River. 1 protester carried a wooden cross resembling these carried in Great Friday processions.

Most protesters were saddened by the fire in a monument. But at exactly the same time they’re angry at the $1 billion in gifts for Notre Dame renovations while their own economic demands remain unmet that poured in from tycoons and they fight to make ends meet.

“I believe that what happened at Notre Dame is a fantastic tragedy but people should be more significant than stone,” said protester Jose Fraile.

Some 60,000 police officers mobilized around France for Saturday’s protests, and the security thwarted some tourists seeking to relish the French funding.

He and his wife Susan were in Paris for a couple of days and didn’t make it to observe the palace. On Saturday, their efforts to see museums were derailed by subways and roads.

“I don’t think we’ll be back,” he explained.

Visitors showed solidarity with all the yellow vest trigger.

“I’m not interested in joining thembut I can understand what they are angry about,” said Antonio Costes, a retiree in the Paris suburb of Montreuil who arrived Saturday to find the harm to Notre Dame. “There is a good deal of injustice.”

Policies he thinks will create long-term jobs. He was scheduled to lay out his responses into yellow vest worries on Monday night — tax cuts for households and steps to enhance pensions and help parents — but canceled the address following the Notre Dame fire broke out. He’s now expected to deal with the country.

Some vest critics accuse Macron of attempting to exploit the flame for political gain. 1 protester carried a signal targeting Macron that read:”Pyromaniac – we will carbonize you.”

Another massive sign read:”Victor Hugo thanks all of the generous donors prepared to spare Notre Dame and suggests they do the exact identical thing with Les Miserables,” referring to the famed author’s books about the cathedral and the battles of France’s bad.

The authorities estimated that some 27,900 people marched Saturday around France, including some 9,000 from Paris. This was below organizers’ estimates.

The yellow vest trigger started over a increase in fuel taxes in November and enlarged to cover a wide list of complaints such as salaries and taxes. It has suffered from branches lately, especially over protest violence along with a demonstrators’ extremist views.

Francisco Seco, chris den Hond and Deborah Gouffran in Paris contributed to this story.

