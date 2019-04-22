Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,321,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after acquiring an additional 578,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after acquiring an additional 578,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after acquiring an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,734,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,792,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

