Workers finish making replacement Components

A union official says at which production of the compact sedan ended in March, a contingent of employees has finished making replacement parts to the Chevy Cruze in Ohio in a General Motors plant.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle accounts UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green states GM estimated that metal stamping of replacement parts would last at the end of June. Green says that work finished April 5.

The idling of the Lordstown assembly plant out Youngstown has resulted in the removal of 1,700 union projects. Around 100 employees remain inside the plant with more layoffs looming.

Green claims the UAW hopes GM will consent to bring a fresh product line during contract talks set to start in June to the plant.

