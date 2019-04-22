Wipro (WIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wipro from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.78 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 15.39%. Wipro’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wipro by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 267,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.