Wipro (WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIT. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Wipro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.76.

NYSE WIT opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $150.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Wipro by 986.3% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,693,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,704 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 637,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Wipro by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,235,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 506,893 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,307,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

