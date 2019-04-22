Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. 108,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,899. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

