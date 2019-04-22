WillScot (WSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get WillScot alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $12.41 on Thursday. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot news, insider Bradley Lee Soultz bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 7,951.6% during the 4th quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,687 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WillScot during the 4th quarter worth about $23,209,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WillScot by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,549,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.