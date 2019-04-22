Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,286 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

WARNING: “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/williams-sonoma-inc-wsm-position-increased-by-nisa-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.