William Lyon Homes (WLH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 931,224 shares in the last quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,414,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $624.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.66.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.15). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $659.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of William Lyon Homes from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

