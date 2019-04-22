WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP (WILYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Get WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP (WILYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.