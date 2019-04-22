Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. BTIM Corp. grew its position in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,848,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Longbow Research upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.79.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

