West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $422.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,132,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

