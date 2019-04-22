West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,382,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450,463 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,824,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 730,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,663,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.59. 747,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,873. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

