WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $99,977.90. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,139.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $87,693.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 87,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,803,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 42,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCC opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. WESCO International has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $64.40.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

