Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,956 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 229,050 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 253,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 229,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,970,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after buying an additional 520,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

WAIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Wesco Aircraft stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $823.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

