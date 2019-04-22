Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target to $114.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $103.09 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,369 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $2,234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 202,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

