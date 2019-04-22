Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $103.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $103.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $155,990.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,438.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $152,395.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,922 shares of company stock worth $9,384,824 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

WARNING: “Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/wedbush-securities-inc-has-516000-position-in-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.