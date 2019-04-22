Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Harris were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,236,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Harris by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,507,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,367,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Harris alerts:

Harris stock opened at $165.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Harris Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/wedbush-securities-inc-buys-181-shares-of-harris-co-hrs.html.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.