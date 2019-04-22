WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Holdings Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 42,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.70.

NYSE:WEC opened at $76.29 on Monday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,711,478.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

