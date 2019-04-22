WAX Price Hits $0.0786 on Top Exchanges (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. WAX has a market capitalization of $74.06 million and $873,738.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00448416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.01069824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00201254 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,732,361 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official website is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bittrex, Tidex, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bithumb, HitBTC, Upbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

