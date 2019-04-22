Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $27.35 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 150.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54,705 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $314.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $580,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $168,286.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

