Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to report ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.82) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($3.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 1,017.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,189. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc acquired 263,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

