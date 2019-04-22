Watch Point Trust Co Has $3.08 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.4% of Watch Point Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,358.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

