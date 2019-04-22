Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $152,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,624.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $368,692 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

