Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Waste Connections has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $88.55 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

