Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424,759 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walmart were worth $111,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $103.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/walmart-inc-wmt-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.