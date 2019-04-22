Wagner Bowman Management Corp Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. 738,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,830. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

