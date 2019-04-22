WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WABCO were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,874,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,890,000 after acquiring an additional 434,629 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,888,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,938 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,730,000 after acquiring an additional 378,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,103,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 808,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WBC opened at $133.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $134.00 price target on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

