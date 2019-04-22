W W Grainger (GWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $308.18 on Monday. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total value of $718,339.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $308.99 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.66.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

