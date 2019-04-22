Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,359,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $494,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 13,713 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $660,280.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,199.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,263. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA opened at $54.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

