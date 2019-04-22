Vivendi (VIV) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIV. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.85 ($31.23).

Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

