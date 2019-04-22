Visa Inc (V) is KBC Group NV’s 5th Largest Position

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 262,445 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 85,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $160.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $119.37 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura increased their price target on Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.68.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

