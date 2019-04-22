Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 670,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 624,480 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KIM opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.64. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.28 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In related news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $101,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,887.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

