Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $164.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $167.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.5462 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

