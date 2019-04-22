Virtu Financial LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,517,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,249.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 978,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,571,000 after purchasing an additional 905,902 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,998.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 781,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 712,274 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.99.

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,878.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,761. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

