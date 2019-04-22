Vipshop’s (VIPS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.77. 939,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,527. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $26.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,467 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 820,700 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 2,911,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Vipshop by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 256,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

