Vipshop (VIPS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie downgraded Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

