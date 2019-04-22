VF Corp (VFC) Stake Increased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in shares of VF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

VFC stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 64,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $5,594,205.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 215,057 shares in the company, valued at $18,509,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

