VEON Ltd (VEON) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VEON were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in VEON by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VEON by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,461,000 after buying an additional 2,695,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. VEON Ltd has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.79.

VEON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

