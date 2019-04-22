Varonis Systems (VRNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JMP Securities lowered Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.48.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.99 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $87.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $1,641,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.