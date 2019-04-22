Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $148.27 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.772 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

