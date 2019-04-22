Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 2.5% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 763,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,689. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

