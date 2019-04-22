VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (VTWG) Position Trimmed by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VTWG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,785,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 766.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF alerts:

Shares of VTWG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.66. VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF has a 52-week low of $113.54 and a 52-week high of $143.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (VTWG) Position Trimmed by Relaxing Retirement Coach” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/vanguard-russell-2000-growth-etf-vtwg-position-trimmed-by-relaxing-retirement-coach.html.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.