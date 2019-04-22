Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stake Lowered by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $88.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

