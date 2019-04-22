Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Raised by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,012,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,848,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 273,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 112,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,006. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

