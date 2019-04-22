Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Stake Decreased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 99,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,466. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $122.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.0439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

