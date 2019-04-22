ValuEngine Lowers SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.45.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $164.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.91. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $177.14.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $1,011,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,995.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.93, for a total value of $4,011,601.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,811 shares of company stock valued at $27,771,729 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc operates as clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.