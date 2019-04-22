ValuEngine Lowers Genuine Parts (GPC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $105.45 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $86.89 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

